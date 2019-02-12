‘RHOBH’: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Why Season 9 Was So ‘Difficult’ To Film

Season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ premieres tonight, Feb. 12, and according to Teddi Mellencamp, who spoke to HL EXCLUSIVELY, fans should expect ‘a lot of drama’!

If you’re one of the many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who are hoping Season 9 will be full of drama, then you’re in luck. When HollywoodLife met up with Teddi Mellencamp, 37, for an EXCLUSIVE interview at OK! Magazine‘s Pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, she told us that viewers tuning in for the Feb. 12 premiere should expect “a complete change from last year”. So what does that mean exactly? Well, she told us, “[This season has] a lot of drama, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s a complete change from last year for me. Last year, I was just getting to know everybody so I was a little bit more quiet. Now, i’m building real relationships with people that are stronger, so I have bigger opinions, and I have stronger friendships.”

In fact, because of that, Teddi revealed that “everything means more [this season].” And her relationship with Kyle Richards has only grown stronger. “I am super close with Kyle. We work out almost every day — we are super tight.” Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for everyone in the cast. If you’ve been following the news surrounding RHOBH over the last few months, then you already know that most of the cast butted heads with Lisa Vanderpump while filming Season 9. And today, most of the housewives barely speak to Lisa. Just last week, Kyle told WWHL host Andy Cohen that she hasn’t spoken to Lisa since a major fight they had, which was featured in the Season 9 trailer.

When we asked Teddi to reveal a bit more about the cast’s ongoing feud with Lisa, she told us, “I can’t give too much away, but it’s definitely been a difficult season when it comes to [the drama surrounding Lisa Vanderpump].“ Yikes! Sounds like it’s going to be one incredible season. Especially considering how incredible Teddi’s new tagline is — watch it below.

And to see new episodes of RHOBH, tune into Bravo every Tuesday at 9pm! We’ve already seen the premiere, so believe us when we tell you, you don’t want to miss any of Season 9!