Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why Marriage Hasn’t Changed Anything For Her & Nick Jonas

Life hasn’t changed for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas since they got married in December, she confirmed at the ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ premiere. Here’s why she thinks things stayed the same!

Priyanka Chopra was absolutely glowing while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, Isn’t It Romantic?, with her husband of two months, Nick Jonas. “We haven’t changed [since getting married],” Priyanka told HollywoodLife and other media outlets at the premiere. “We didn’t even date for a long time, so we’re still navigating getting to know each other, and it’s just magical. Every day is, like, a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new.”

When Priyanka and Nick got married at the beginning of December, they had only been together for just about six months. Nick popped the question in July, after two months of dating the gorgeous actress. Since the wedding, the two have been inseparable, and they looked more in love than ever at the Feb. 11 event. On the red carpet, Priyanka also dished on the pair’s future plans to start a family. “We both know that that’s something that needs to happen,” she admitted. “But it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven. We love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re supportive of each other’s work, so I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

Priyanka stars in Isn’t It Romantic? alongside Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine. Unfortunately, Liam couldn’t make it to the premiere, as he’s been battling health issues. Luckily, his wife, Miley Cyrus, was there to take his place. Interestingly, Miley and Nick dated many years ago when they were teenagers on the Disney Channel, but it’s unclear if they crossed paths at the premiere.