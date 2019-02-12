Priyanka Chopra Obsesses Over Husband Nick Jonas In Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Ew!’ — Watch Hilarious Video

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t help but gush over new hubby Nick Jonas when she appeared in the hilarious skit ‘Ew!’ on the Feb. 12 episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, sounded like a true newlywed when she showed some major love for husband Nick Jonas, 26, while in character on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s hilarious sketch called “Ew!”. The talented actress joined Jimmy, who was dressed like a teen girl named Sara, and portrayed the role of fellow teen girl, Mia Sing, while dressed in a denim jumper with colorful flowers over a colorful shirt and leggings. She also had pink extensions in her hair and styled it in pigtails, totally pulling off the young and enthusiastic vibe she was going for.

At the end of the skit, which was full of amusing ramblings and even a dance sequence, Jimmy and Priyanka played the “Ew! Speed Round” in which the talk show host held up photos of random people and things, and Priyanka had to give it a “cute” or “ew!” After giving convincing “ews” to things like cauliflower and Heinz Mayochup, Priyanka was shown a pic of Nick. After initially saying “ew”, Jimmy made sure of her response. “Really?” he asked in character. She then totally gave the most epic answer. “No, I’d totally put a ring on it,” Priyanka’s Mia said, pointing to her HUGE real life diamond engagement ring from Nick.

The ironically comedic ending to the skit was perfect, and helped to shed light on the exact reason Priyanka’s been making so many headlines lately. The gorgeous star married Nick last Dec. in her native India, and since then, the couple has had numerous memorable wedding celebrations in the U.S. They’ve also already started attending events together as a married duo, including the premiere of Priyanka’s new film Isn’t It Romantic in Los Angeles on Feb. 11.