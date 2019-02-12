Paris Jackson Makes Out With BF Gabriel Glenn In Steamy Pic Celebrating New Music

What better way to celebrate new tunes than with a sweet smooch? Paris Jackson did just that with her beau in a Feb. 12 Instagram post, & the picture will melt your heart!

Couple goals! Paris Jackson, 20, and Gabriel Glenn are not only bandmates, they’re romantic partners too. So, naturally, when announcing they have new music on the way, they did it in the sweetest way! Paris and her beau shared a snapshot of them locking lips via their band’s account, The Soundflowers, and it’s basically the cutest thing ever. With a guitar in hand, Gabriel pulled Paris in close for smooch, wrapping his arm around her neck. Despite their friends in the background of the picture, it looked like Paris and her man only had eyes for each other. “New love coming soon (hold your breath) #daisy” the band’s post was captioned. Hmm, if the photo is any indication of the music to come, then these two have been busy penning some love songs!

Fans loved the rare, intimate look at the couple’s relationship, and were SO excited for new music! “Omg I’m so excited!!!! 😍❤️” one fan wrote in the comments. “the perfect couple ever ❤️” another said. “OMG SO FU**ING CUTEEE AWW😭😭😍😍❤❤” a third person wrote. Fans of both musicians seemed to be counting down the days for new music to drop. “I’m so happy for you both! I can’t wait for your music to inspire me more and motivate me♥️ hope the best for both of you beauties!” another fan wrote.

Clearly, Paris and her beau are proud to flaunt their relationship these days, but that wasn’t always the case. The two initially kept their romance under wraps, and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned why she just didn’t want to hide it anymore! “Paris is telling friends she is happier than ever with Gabriel (Glenn),” revealed our source. “Paris and Gabriel wanted to keep their relationship private for quite some time, but now that they’ve been spotted cuddling, holding hands and kissing so publicly, they’ve decided to take the relationship full fledged public. It’s obvious to those around Paris just how happy she is and they all know it’s in large part to Gabriel. Paris is a very private person which is why she wanted to try to keep her relationship on the down low and even denied it to several people who asked, stating she and Gabriel were just friends, but she can’t contain her love and happiness any longer and she feels really good about it all.”

Paris and her musician beau are just too cute! See their sweet new snap above and get ready – their new tunes will be here before you know it!