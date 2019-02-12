Nick Cannon Trolls Kevin Hart For Dressing Like A ‘Teddy Bear’: Your Body’s ‘Too Big For Your Head’

Nick Cannon didn’t hold back when he roasted Kevin Hart on Instagram. Kevin dresses like a teddy bear, has Frankenstein shoes, and looks like his head’s too big, according to Nick! See the pic and comment.

Another day, another celebrity roasting tf out of Kevin Hart. This time around, it was the comedian’s friend, Nick Cannon, who helpfully pointed out that he looked ridiculous in a pic with Nipsey Hussle. The Masked Singer host commented, “First let’s talk about them Baby Frankenstein Boots and then the fact that you feel it’s okay to go out in public dressed like a grown ass teddy bear!! Furthermore, your body is getting too big for your head! Stop lifting weights!! Lastly why @NipseyHustle look like your pimp and you afraid to tell him you only made fifteen dollars last night!”

Harsh, but fair. It’s not like Kevin’s Instagram isn’t full of his friends insulting literally everything about his appearance, his career, and his life in general. At this point, dude knows what he’s in for if he posts a photo. Even his fans were getting in on the mockery in the comments of his original pic. “He look like he ain’t about to let you into VIP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” one fan commented. Which… true. “When ur dad hears u say something stupid,” wrote another. And one fan wrote, “Lol looks like he tryin to take your lunch money.”

This really isn’t Kevin’s biggest problem. The comedian was ostracized after old, homophobic tweets surfaced in which he questioned disowning his son if he found out he was gay. Yep. Kevin lost his Oscars hosting gig, and while he later apologized, it wasn’t accepted by many fans who thought it was too little, too late.

Meanwhile, Nick’s living his best life. He just completed a three-show hosting stint on the Wendy Williams Show while she continues to focus on her health, and it was a hit. Well, unless you were Kylie Jenner.