Millie Bobby Brown Hangs With Angelina Jolie’s Kids Shiloh,12, & Zahara, 14 – See Pics

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown apparently has some famous new pals. The 14-year-old is chilling with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughters Shiloh and Zahara and we’ve got the pics.

Well well well….Millie Bobby Brown has found herself some VERY A-list new Hollywood co-horts. The Stranger Things star grabbed dinner on Feb. 11 in L.A. with none other than Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s daughters Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 12. Neither of the sisters’ famous folks were present, but 14-year-old Millie’s mom Kelly was along to chaperone the teens’ evening out. The Blast reports that the girls had a late night, with a meal that lasted well past 11pm on a Monday night. It’s unclear how Millie has come to know two of Hollywood’s most famous offspring, but in pics and video obtained by The Blast they seemed to get along quite nicely. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The site reports that the sisters are likely staying with their dad Brad as mom Angelina is out of the country on a humanitarian mission. Brad made headlines of his own by reuniting with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on Feb. 10 at her celeb filled 50th birthday bash at West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower. “Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. Reports said he then mingled with some of their famous friends before ducking out the back door to avoid photographers.

It’s rare to see the Jolie-Pitt kids out with fellow teens other than their own siblings. Doting mom Angelina takes them shopping often, but it’s always family only on their outings. Angie recently took twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, indoor rock climbing and brought Shiloh pet food shopping at a Hollywood Petco on Jan. 27 where they picked up supplies for their furry family members at home.

“She comes here a lot. She has a lot of animals. She brings her children, sometimes a bodyguard and sometimes not. She stays usually about 30 minutes or longer. She’s very, very sweet,” an employee of Petco told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Yesterday she came in and she got some food for her animals and let her kids look around and that’s about it, just like she always does. She’s very pleasant. She didn’t buy an animal yesterday. She buys cat and dog food and usually some toys for dogs and stuff. She gives donations. She’ll give $20 or more to the Petco Foundation.”