Miley Cyrus Jokes She’s Going To ‘Blow’ Liam Hemsworth Once He’s Better: See Raunchy Message

Miley Cyrus figured out the ultimate way to make a sick Liam Hemsworth feel better AND give him a great Valentine’s Day! Read her raunchy message to her husband — if you dare.

Doctor Miley’s in the house! Miley Cyrus figured out the perfect way to nurse husband Liam Hemsworth back to health while he’s sick, and it’s… well, unique! Liam has been under the weather for the past few days (reportedly with kidney stones), and he was forced to stay home from the Isn’t It Romantic? premiere and the Grammys. His wife attended the premiere in his place, and took a cute pic posing in front of a poster of him playing a saxophone. She tweeted, “Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f**k. ❤️💋❤️💋❤️💋❤️💋❤️💋❤️”

Whoa! Miley’s hilarious, and it’s only natural that she’d post something that funny/raunchy about her guy. Liam undoubtedly appreciated it. Even better? An eyewitness at the premiere on February 11 told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Miley was telling everyone that she was going to cheer up her guy on Valentine’s Day by having sex with him all day. That’ll probably do the trick!

Clearly, their sex life is healthy, and so is their entire marriage. In fact, their relationship has never been better, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! “Miley and Liam have dealt with a lot of bumps in the road over the course of their long relationship, but what the break-ups and make-ups led them to where they are now, and they’ve never felt more love for one another than they do now. They are the strongest they’ve ever been,” the source said.

Liam actually said in a recent interview that he feels “so lucky” that he married Miley! It’s the best. I feel so very lucky to be with someone like her. It’s great. Very lucky,” he told Entertainment Tonight