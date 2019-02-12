Meghan Markle Looks Angelic In All White Showing Off Bump At Gala Performance

Meghan Markle looked like an actual angel — the Duchess was glowing at a performance of a play on Feb. 12. See her latest pregnancy look below!

Meghan Markle, 37, the Duchess of Sussex, looked radiant as she arrived at the Natural History Museum in London on Feb. 12 for a gala performance of The Wider Earth. The show was in support of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, and Meghan showed off her baby bump in the best way!

The Duchess is nearing or early in her third trimester (she is reportedly due in April of this year) and her bump has officially popped! She looked chic and sophisticated in a fitted white turtleneck midi dress by Calvin Klein and an Amanda Wakeley Cream Sculpted Tailoring Crombie Coat, which retails for $1,190. She paired the all-white look with green suede pumps and a clutch, both by Ralph Lauren.

She is literally glowing! Her makeup was fresh and perfect and her hair was in a sleek updo. She looks so different with a side part compared to her middle part! This looks like almost the exact same updo she wore on January 30, when she rocked a pale pink Brandon Maxwell look. Her bump continues to grow along with her smile! We hope she is having an enjoyable pregnancy!

It’s clear Meghan and Harry are trying to squeeze in as many public appearances as they can before the baby comes! Kate Middleton took around six months off after having Prince Louis in April 2018. Of course, this comes after the massive photo op of the family leaving the hospital! We can’t wait to see what she wears after the birth! You’re looking perfect, Meghan!