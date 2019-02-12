‘Married At First Sight’ Preview: Kristine Finds ‘Inappropriate’ Photos Of Keith’s Ex On His Phone

This is awkward. Kristine and Keith are going through each other’s phones, and Kristine discovers racy photos of Keith’s ex in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 12 episode of ‘Married At First Sight.’ Watch!

Kristine and Keith are scrolling through each other’s phones, and Kristine is shocked to find risque photos of Keith’s ex still on his phone. She doesn’t waste any time confronting him about it. “Whose boobs are those?” Kristine asks him in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Married At First Sight. He replies, “That is my ex.” Needless to say, Kristine is more than a little peeved about this.

“As I scroll down, I’m starting to see a lot of inappropriate pictures, and it’s just completely pissing me off,” Kristine says. She doesn’t just find one photo of Keith’s ex, she finds multiple! Kristine asks Keith why they broke up. He admits they split last year because of “distance and she wanted to do a break.”

When Kristine tells Keith that photos of his ex are “all over your phone,” he says they were together for 4.5 years, which was a “big chunk of my life.” Kristine gets upset over this. “It’s kind of hurtful that he’s holding onto these photos that are not of his wife, especially risque photos,” she confesses. “It’s making me a little insecure, and I don’t like that feeling.”

Things continue to get even more tense between the new husband and wife. “The fact that he hasn’t deleted these photos yet makes me feel like that he still has feelings for his ex, and that worries me,” Kristine continues. She asks him if he’s still holding onto feelings for his ex. The preview cuts off before he can answer! Married At First Sight season 8, produced by Kinetic Content, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.