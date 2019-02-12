Luann De Lesseps Looks Stunning In Cutout Swimsuit At 53 — See Sexy Pic

Luann de Lessep is ‘workin’ on’ her fitness, and we can tell. The ‘RHONY’ star was smoking in a cutout swimsuit that did justice to her leggy figure on a Miami beach!

Luann de Lesseps, 53, is enjoying her girls slash work trip in Miami! The mother of two was pictured with a carefree smile on her face, toned tummy and long legs on display, while strolling on a Miami beach shore in a black cutout swimsuit on Feb. 12. She’s in the party city for her cabaret show, Countess & Friends, which is putting on a show at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Feb. 16. Her co-star from The Real Housewives of New York City, Jill Zarin, tagged along for the sunny getaway, and Luann shared a photo of them grabbing dinner on Feb. 12. On their table was a Diet Coke, which shows that Luann’s following through on her word!

“I plan on going to Miami with the girls, so I will be drinking Diet Coke with Jill Zarin…Jill does not drink,” Luann told Page Six at New York Fashion Week, which kicked off on Feb. 7. The Bravo star is focusing on her sobriety after pleading guilty to battery, disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Aug. 2018, after being arrested in Palm Beach, Florida on Christmas Eve of 2017, according to TMZ. She allegedly attacked a police officer on the unfortunate night, according to the outlet, and her plea deal reportedly required attending two AA meetings a week and banned alcohol and drugs.

Nearly six months after striking the plea deal, Luann’s rebounding with her statewide cabaret tour and fitness. The RHONY star shared a video of her in the gym on Feb. 9 and wrote, “Getting bikini ready, workin on my fitness hardcore gotta look good here in #Miami 🌴❤️👙💪🏼.” Judging by the photo below, Luann can check that goal off her list!

Now that’s one hot mama! Check out even more photos of stars over 50 flaunting their ageless bodies in swimsuits.