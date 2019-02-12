Kristen Stewart & Taylor Lautner Reunite For His Birthday & ‘Twilight’ Fans Freak — See Pic

Some ‘Twilight’ friendships are forever, and that’s certainly the case for Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. She attended his surprise 27th birthday bash and fans are freaking out over the reunion pic.

Can we just get a big “awwww” that Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner are still close buddies six years after the final Twilight movie hit theaters. Bella and Jacob had an epic reunion as Taylor’s girlfriend threw him a surprise 27th birthday party on Feb. 11 and made sure to include K-Stew, 28, on the guest list. The hunky actor posted a series of photos from the bash to his Instagram account on Feb. 12 and alongside ones cuddling up to his girlfriend — a nursing student also named Taylor — his final pic was a group shot of everyone in attendance and there was Kristen happily smiling in the front row.

There was no mistaking her stunning face and shortly cropped hair with frosted blonde tips. Kristen was all smiles and giving a “thumbs up” sign with one of her hands while the other was clasped with another party guest. She rocked a pair of distressed skinny jeans, a white t-shirt and a white jacket with black edging over it. Kristen appeared to be the only prominent Twilight cast member at Taylor’s surprise party and fans went nuts over the reunion.

Some were in disbelief that she was in attendance, with one person asking in the photo’s comments “Is that Kristen Stewart!?” while another wrote “Was Kristen Stewart there? Happy birthday @taylorlautner.” Those with good eyes knew that was her as a fan commented “I love that Kristen was there to celebrate your Bday with you!!” and another added “Happy Birthday Taylor, i love you. I’m happy to see Kristen with you.” One fan summed it up perfectly by writing “You and Kristen, I can’t. I am very happy to see that the friendship between you guys remains until today, thank you for sharing with us.” Scroll through the pics below and the very last one has the group shot where Kristen is seen.

As for Taylor, he’s thankful for Kristen and all his pals being there for his birthday. But he’s most grateful for his GF of four months. “Thank you @taydome for the best birthday EVER. I’ve never been more surprised in my life,” Taylor captioned the pic. Taylor squared has been dating since October of 2018 and are stronger than ever. She posted a photo to her IG on his birthday showing her sitting on his lap as they were both all smiles. Tay wrote “To the man with the sweetest heart, happy birthday! Day by day you amaze me. The love, humility, and grace you radiate never goes unnoticed. Everyday with you is an adventure filled with cuddles & laughs and I am so grateful I get to do life with you.” How sweet! What a lucky pair to have found each other.