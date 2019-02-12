King The Wire Fox Terrier Is The Top Dog: Wins Best In Show At Westminster

Now, somebody give THAT dog a bone. Out of thousands of dogs that competed in the 2019 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, King the Wire Fox Terrier was named the best pup of them all!

More than 2,800 dogs in 203 breeds and varieties traveled to Madison Square Garden in New York City with just one dream: to get a treat for being a good dog. Their handlers and owners, on the other hand, had hoped that these magnificent animals would surpass expectations and take home one of the most coveted prizes in the world: Best In Show at the Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show. On the paws –er, heels – of last year’s winner, Flynn the Bichon Frise, all eyes watched to see if the toy category would go back-to-back. Nope! King the Wire Fox Terrier was named top dog as Best in Show, which wasn’t a huge surprise as the breed has taken the Westminster title a whopping 15 times in the past. Seven-year-old King is currently the most victorious dog in his breed nationwide so the Westminster win was the ultimate icing on the cake.

Actually, the winner of the toy group faced an uphill battle, as Bono the Havanese faced a grim reality: in the 142-year history of the Westminster Dog Show, a Havanese has not won Best In Show at all. But he did take home reserve Best in Show in 2019 so he came SO close! All of the winners crowned on night 1 were of breeds that had never won the dog show’s top prize: Colton the schipperke (nonsporting), Baby Lars the Bouvier des Flandres (herding), and Burns the longhaired dachshund (hound). On night 2 the other seven group winners rounded out when a Boxer won the working group, a Sussex Spaniel took home the sporting group and King took home the terrier group. Tough competition!

Whiskey the whippet won the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving 2018 and the AKC Event on New Year’s Day, but in a case of “alcohol abuse,” Bourbon beat Whiskey. Or, Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon — Whiskey’s sister and littermate — topped her brother to take the Whippet category, before she ultimately lost to Burns in the hound competition. “I just hate beating Whiskey,” said Cheslie Pickett Smithey of Sugar Valley, Georgia, per Associated Press. She and her husband, Justin Smithey, co-own both Whiskey and Bourbon, and he was the one who guided Whiskey in the WKC ring. Though, there were no hard feelings between the two, as they’re “best buds.” The nuzzled each other after the competition.

Flynn (official name GCH Belle Creek’s All I Care About Is Love) won in 2018, following Rumor The German Shepherd (GCH Rumor Has It) winning in 2017 and C.J. The German Shorthaired Pointer (GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita’s California Journey) winning in 2016. Now, it’s time to give that good dog a treat, a belly rub, and let them rest before taking a world-wide victory lap!