Kate Gosselin’s Twin Daughters, Cara & Mady Are Gorgeous & Grown Up At 18 — Pics With Mom

Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin, 43, brought along her beautiful 18-year-old twin daughters, Cara and Mady, when she made an appearance at a Television Critics Association (TCA) event in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 12, and we can’t believe how grown up they are! The trio were promoting Kate’s upcoming dating show, Kate Plus Date, which will air on TLC, and they all looked great. Kate wore a figure-flattering gray mini dress while Cara showed off a black dress with floral details, and Mady chose a pink zip-up dress for her look.

The public appearance was Kate’s first one in a year. The mother-of-eight took a break from the spotlight, but she’s back with her reality show details and they definitely sound interesting. The series will follow Kate, who divorced Jon Gosselin, the father of her kids, in 2009, as she goes on dates with various men, and she already knows exactly what she’s looking for: a man who can support himself and loves dogs. “This is a very real show in that I am looking for someone,” Kate told the audience at the TCA event. “This was a journey and it was really neat.”

Kate, Cara and Mady’s on-stage interview comes after Jon claimed that Kate has “zero” contact with her 14-year-old son, Collin, who he won temporary sole custody of just two months ago. Kate slammed the claim, however, when she told the press that she is “close with all” of her eight children. Back in 2016, Kate told People that Collin has “special needs” and admitted he attended a “program” away from home at the time.

In addition to Cara, Mady and sextuplet Collin, Kate and Jon are the parents of the other five 14-year-old sextuplets, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis and Joel.