Kate Gosselin Slams Jon’s Claim That She Has ‘Zero’ Contact With Collin, 14: ‘We Are Close’

Kate Gosselin is strongly denying her ex-husband Jon’s claim that she doesn’t see their 14-year-old son Collin. Here’s what she had to say.

It’s a question of he-said, she-said. Just two months after he won temporary sole custody of his son Collin, Jon Gosselin claimed on Instagram on Feb. 4 that his ex-wife, Kate, has “zero” contact with the 14-year-old. Now Kate, 43, is firing back and defending herself against the claim that she is not close to the teen. The mom-of-eight – who is promoting her new TLC show, Kate Plus Date – told press at a Feb. 12 Television Critics Association (TCA) event that she is “close with all” of her children.

The reality TV star was doing a joint interview with her 18-year-old twin daughters – Madelyn and Cara. Asked specifically if they’re still close with Collin, Kate said, “Yes, we are close with all of the kids, their brothers and sisters.”

The subject of Collin is touchy one for the Gosselins and their fans. In August 2016, Kate told PEOPLE that her son had “special needs” and was in a “program” away from home, her, and his siblings, including his fellow sextuplets, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis and Joel (who are all now 14). Fast-forward two years, and Jon posted a photo on his Instagram page on Nov. 4, 2018 of him posing at his Reading, Pennsylvania home with Collin and Hannah. A month later, the proud dad told reporters at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event in Los Angeles that he had been awarded temporary sole custody of his son.

It was during a Feb. 4 exchange with a couple of his Instagram followers that Jon claimed that his ex, Kate, has “zero” contact with their child. Commenting on a series of pictures of the dad posing with the teen, one fan wrote, “He looks great! I do wonder though why Kate never shares pictures of him, as if she never even sees or spends time with him. You’re a great dad!” Another follower then tried to defend Kate by writing in response, “You don’t know that off social media and cameras that she didn’t go and see her son, or how often she does.” To that person Jon responded, simply, “ZERO.” In other words, he alleged that Kate doesn’t see their son at all.

While Kate may still be engaged in a bitter war of words with her ex, she is now focused on her love life moving forward. “I was out of the dating loop since before I was married, maybe 20 years ago,” she told reporters in L.A. on Feb. 12, while promoting her new show, which airs in the spring. “In terms of what I was looking for – I knew what I wasn’t looking for, but I couldn’t easily articulate what I was looking for. It was difficult for me to articulate. This is a very real show. I am looking for someone.” Kate and Jon were married for 10 years before they divorced in 2009.