Oh no. While it seems like he’s living his best life being married to Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber is reportedly undergoing ‘counseling,’ as he’s allegedly struggling with depression.

First off, bravo for Justin Bieber for reportedly making his mental health a priority, as sources tell PEOPLE that the 24-year-old is going through a rough patch right now. “[He] seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit,” one source told the publication, while ALSO noting that his alleged issues don’t have anything to do with his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. “It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally,” says the first insider. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Justin’s reps for a comment on the story.

“He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon,” the source told PEOPLE, while a second source told the publication that Justin is getting counseling for his depression. Justin, according to a third PEOPLE source (who has spent time with the Biebs over the years) says he is “emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame. He started off as a typical sweet, Canadian teen. He was such a great kid, honestly super sweet and very polite and nice to everyone around him.”

“Having this huge amount of fame completely changed him,” the third source says. “He had access to anything and everything and was surrounded by people who just said ‘Yes.’ He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him.”

Justin spoke about his mental health during his revealing interview with Vogue, saying he attempted the Hoffman Process (an intensive group-therapy retreat) but it didn’t work. “They light candles, and it kind of freaked me out. You sit on a mat, you put a pillow down, and you beat your past out of it. I beat the fact that my mom was depressed a lot of my life and my dad has anger issues. Stuff that they passed on that I’m kind of mad they gave me.”

His Vogue interview also strongly hinted that his mental struggles were the motivation behind his decision to cancel the last 14 dates of his 2017 Purpose world tour. “I got really depressed on tour,” he said. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.” Here is hoping that Justin gets all the time he needs, because mental health is important, and it’s good that Justin is reportedly taking the steps to take care of himself.