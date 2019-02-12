Pregnant Jessica Simpson Mocks Herself After Breaking Toilet Seat & Warns Others: ‘Don’t Lean Back’

Jessica Simpson is having a super eventful pregnancy. First her feet swelled up to massive sizes and now she’s broken a toilet seat by leaning back on it. We’ve got her hilarious pic.

At least Jessica Simpson is getting some good laughs about the pitfalls of her final trimester of pregnancy. The 38-year-old is warning fans about the dangers of leaning a very heavy baby body against the back of a toilet seat when using the bathroom. Jess did exactly that and she ended up snapping off the back of the seat! She showed off the pic of the broken toilet on Twitter and told fans “Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant.” The seat covered up her huge baby bump while she appeared to have comfy red pajama bottoms on. Jessica is expecting baby number three — a daughter already named Birdie — sometime in early spring.

Her followers had total sympathy for the mother to be and even shared their own stories of how they broke things with their heavily pregnant bodies. One Twitter user named Leigh Anne told Jess “Hahahahaha I pulled the soap dish off while pregnant and trying to get out of the tub,” and showed a photo of how it had to be spackled back in place. Another wrote “My mom’s lounge chair by her pool was rusting but you couldn’t see it and it broke when I was 8 months pregnant I just stayed on the ground crying until they found the rusted part.”

“Heck i’ve broken a toilet seat the same way and NOT pregnant,” one fan joked to Jess. “I broke a chair when I was pregnant with my second daughter,” another mom shared. “You lean back as much as you want to be comfortable. We just need to develop a better lid so pregnant women can lean back without damaging anything,” another suggested. Seriously, Jessica has the most supportive mom squad ever on social media.

Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PJl2av3Iag — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) February 13, 2019

Hahahahaha I pulled the soap dish off while pregnant and trying to get out of the tub pic.twitter.com/O2LtCcIX6F — leighannemarie (@leighannemarie) February 13, 2019

Jess has already turned to the mom brigade for suggestions when he lower legs, ankles and feet swelled to ginormous sizes. She showed a scary photo of the excessive bloating and asked for remedies and so many mothers gave her tips, including using compression socks, eliminating salt, getting massages and elevating her swollen appendages with pillows at night. Jess eventually found the solution by getting cupping done. She even posted a pic getting the procedure and wrote “SKANKLES aka Skinny Ankles.” Well, now that she’s solved that problem JEss now has the dilemma of breaking toilet seats.