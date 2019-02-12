Jen Harley Admits She Misses ‘Being In Love’ Amidst Latest Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Drama

After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed he completed a month of rehab for depression and alcohol abuse, Jen Harley took to Instagram on Feb. 12, where she admitted she misses being in love. Does she want to get back with Ron after his rehab stint?

Jen Harley, 31, appears to be in her feelings, just two days after her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, completed one month in rehab on February 10. Harley posted a cryptic message to her Instagram on February 12, which has fans thinking she may be trying to reconcile with the Jersey Shore star, after he decided to get help for alcohol abuse and depression. Harley posted a photo of a neon sign that read, “love me,” with her own message on top of the image. “I miss sleeping all over and miss being in love and having a best friend,” she wrote, presumably referencing her ex.

Ron opened up about his one month rehab stint in a new interview, where he confirmed to Us Weekly that he completed a program for alcohol abuse and depression on February 10. “I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” Ronnie explained. “Eventually all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now — happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

Harley’s mystery message also came just a few days after she publicly put Ronnie on blast and accused him of ditching their Valentine’s Day plans to appear on a dating show. On February 6, Harley — who shares 10-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky with the reality star — posted and then deleted the claim on her Instagram story. “I’m sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father, person, etc to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine’s Day so you can appear on a dating show bc you need the money that bad over your family…you’re a joke,” Harley shared. “How did you better anything? You continue to put us back in the same position by doing the same things that put us there in the first place.”

Ron and Harley’s most recent split occurred in January after an alleged bloody altercation between the two on New Year’s, where she allegedly threw an ashtray at his face. The pair appeared to make up afterward, as seen on social media, until she accused him of botching their Valentine’s plans.

Nonetheless, after that, the drama between Harley and Ron was quiet… for a few days. And now, Harley says she misses being in love. So, there may be time for another reconciliation between this tumultuous pair. Will they spend Valentine’s Day together after all? — Let us know you’re thoughts in the comments!