Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Bombshell Curves In Sexy Lacy Bodysuit & Her Fans Are Here For It: ‘Yes Ma’am’

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram on Feb. 12 to show off her incredible body in a light blue lacy bodysuit and her followers couldn’t resist the massive compliments!

Iggy Azalea, 28, posted a confident and sexy pic of herself to Instagram on Feb. 12 and her fans are absolutely loving it! The Australian rapper posed in an eye-catching light blue lacy shorts bodysuit from Fashion Nova while standing in front of a tree, and she looks absolutely stunning! “Hi @fashionnova,” the blonde beauty captioned the snapshot. Check out Iggy’s bodysuit pic HERE!

Once Iggy posted the amazing photo, it didn’t take long for her followers to respond with a plethora of positive comments about how great she looks, and we definitely agree! “Yes, ma’am,” one fan wrotee. “Yo you are so damn beautiful!!” another posted. “If only I had your body 😭,” a third fan wrote. Iggy always seems to know how to capture attention for not only her music, but also her incredible appearance, so it’s no surprise that she would receive so much support!

Iggy often posts memorable pics of herself on social media so her latest photo is just one of many! On Jan. 3, she posted her first abs photo of the new year and it showed her flaunting her hot bod in a tan crop top and matching figure-flattering pants. Before that, in Dec., Iggy posted an equally amazing pic that showed her wearing a white lacy bodysuit top with black and white workout pants. Finally, who can forget that fantastic dark red jumpsuit she posted on Dec. 10? She never fails to disappoint when it comes to great fashion sense and it’s bringing her fans a ton of inspiration for their own wardrobes! We can’t wait to see what else she posts throughout the year!