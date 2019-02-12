Does this woman ever age? She looked glowing and gorgeous, wearing barely any makeup, at a press panel on Feb. 11. See her stunning look below.

Halle Berry, 52, looked absolutely amazing while on the “Boomerang” panel at BET’s presentation during the Television Critics Association’s press tour. Held at The Langham in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 11, Halle looked chic and comfortable in a black satin suit. Her hair was pulled into a bun and she rocked dramatic half-circle earrings. She wore barely any makeup and was absolutely glowing, smiling from ear to ear!

Halle is an Executive Producer on the project, along with actress, writer and producer Lena Waithe. The show premieres Feb. 12 on BET. Halle looks so amazing, and has been rocking the awards show red carpet circuit this year. She wore a red dress (Zuhair Murad Couture, one of her fave designers) with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Halle works out with a trainer, (she frequently posts their circuits on Instagram) and follows a keto diet. But she has another trick for looking so young: she drinks bone broth!

Halle told Extra, “You can make it, you can go to the butcher and get all the bones they’re going to throw away and he’ll give them to you for free. Take the bones, boil them up for 24 hours…and you drink the broth. It’s so full of collagen that it’s crazy.” If you don’t feel like making it from scratch, Bonafide Provisions has a frozen version available at Whole Foods that you can drink or use in recipes!