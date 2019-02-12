Valentine’s Day For Her — 82 Gifts To Shop For Your GF, Your Galentine, Or Yourself

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and whether you’re in love with someone or focusing on self love this year, we have ideas to make you feel and look amazing.

Valentine’s Day is hyped up, and for good reason. It’s supposed to be a feel-good day filled with love and laughter (and maybe some romance). Whether you’re planning a romantic date or a Galentine’s Day sleepover, check out our fashion and beauty picks that are Valentine’s Day themed but amazing gifts to give and get all year round! Of course, Victoria’s Secret has amazing robes and lingerie to help you look and feel sexy. See over 80 gift ideas in the gallery attached above!

ZOYA’s new Winter Holos will ensure a sparkly, perfect mani — and they are only $10 a bottle. The Huda Beauty New Nude Palette has 18 gorgeous shades — a combo of matte, shimmers and glitters — to create any day or night look. Another surefire gift is a box of chocolates from Godiva. It’s classic and always delicious! Likewise, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot will always be a welcome gift, no matter the recipient.

Bath & Body Works has a ton of amazing-smelling candles, body lotions, and pillow sprays to make sure you and your home smell amazing if you’re planning on having some company over on February 14. If you need a sexy outfit, check out Fashion Nova — they have a ton of flattering dresses under $30, and the brand is loved by the Kardashian and Jenner family. If your pup is your Valentine, get him or her a heart-shaped toy from PetSmart. Cuddles are the best from a furry friend!

For a more splurge-worthy gift, drop a hint to get some Mini Mini Jewels. The brand is worn by a ton of celebs and their delicate rings, earrings and necklaces are made with real diamonds and 14-karat gold. If you really want to shine, obviously the best gift for any lucky lady is a LuMee! Kim Kardashian- approved, the LuMee offers picture-perfect lighting in a phone case.