Ciara Flaunts Her Fit Bod In Sheer Bodysuit For Sultry ‘Greatest Love’ Video

Way to get our blood pumping, Ciara! The songstress just dropped her follow up to ‘Level Up’ & it’s an instant bop. Plus, her new song has a SUPER steamy video to match!

Ciara, 33, is back with yet another smash! The R&B hit-maker dropped her song and video for “Greatest Love,” on Feb. 12, and it will have you falling in love. The song, a romantic track, presumably penned for her hubby Russell Wilson, 30, is the perfect Valentine’s Day anthem, but it’s her video that really has fans talking. Ciara took it ALL off for the clip, and flaunted her toned body in an entirely sheer bodysuit. As the star shimmies and belts out her new tune, she she shows off her envy-inducing curves in the clip, and well, let’s just say the video isn’t for the faint-hearted!

Fans loved Ciara’s new video so much that it instantly became a trending topic on Twitter, as social media caught fire with excited fan responses. “I wake up and # GreatestLove is the #1 trending topic come on fave,” one proud fan wrote. “Greatest Love by Ciara is the musical representation of love I needed before Valentine’s Day. We are SO happy for you sis,” another said. “Ok @ ciara. Lets go with the baby making music! # GreatestLove is a vibe and a mood. Vintage Ciara,” another Tweet read.

Watch Ciara’s brand new video for yourself above! It seems like fans are all in agreement: Ciara just dropped the PERFECT Valentine’s Day anthem just in time for the 14th.