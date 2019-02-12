Chris Brown Given Welfare Check By Cops After Sharing Address During Offset Feud: Is He OK?

At least the cops knew where to look. Chris Brown revealed his home address during a heated fight online with Offset, which reportedly prompted the LAPD to check in to see if CB was doing okay! Well, is he?

Chris Brown, 29, as of the time of this post’s publication, has 50.7 million Instagram followers, and one of them might have called the cops on Breezy. Chris posted his home address to IG on Feb. 8, seemingly challenging Offset, 27, but instead of having the Migos star show up, law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Chris was visited by the LAPD. The cops, according to TMZ, received a call from someone saying “they were scared” and concerned for Chris’s well-being. So, around 10:30 PM local time, the LAPD reportedly showed up at Chris’s San Fernando Valley home to see if things were good.

The cops, TMZ reports, spoke with CB’s security, who said that the singer was “fine” and that there haven’t been any issues with Offset. Upon completion of this alleged welfare check, the cops reportedly advised Chris’s team to remove the post with his home address. Considering Chris’s history with home invasions, this apparently made a whole lot of sense. The post has since been deleted, but since nothing is forever lost on the Internet, here’s hoping Chris has beefed up his security. After all, not all of his 50.7 million followers might have his best interests at heart.

Yes, Chris really did post his address on the gram. This fight began after Chris shared a meme that mocked 21 Savage over his ICE arrest. Offset, one of 21’s close friends, took offense at this (and really, should Chris, of all people, be making fun of another man’s legal troubles?) What followed was a bitter back and forth between these two, culminating with Offset allegedly asking “where you at?” and Chris, in response, posting his address.

During the bickering from these grown men, Chris said that he was going to “send ya girl flowers so she know I respect her,” alluding to Offset’s busted relationship with Cardi B, 26, and Ms. Almánzar was NOT thrilled that Chris decided to drag her into this fight. Cardi thought what Chris said was “quite disrespectful,” a source close to the Grammy-winning rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Offset wasn’t having any of it, either, as the source says he thinks Chris crossed a line by including Cardi and Kulture in the beef since they are “off-limits in Offset’s eyes.” Well, judging by the fact that Chris posted his address as a dare, nothing seems off-limits in Breezy’s eyes.