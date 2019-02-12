Are Blac Chyna & Soulja Boy Dating? See The Video & Pics That Are Sparking Romance Rumors

Did Blac Chyna move on from ex Kid Buu to Soulja Boy? The ‘Crank That’ rapper didn’t shy away from sharing multiple videos and pictures of them dancing and holding hands at a Grammys party!

Fans are speculating that Soulja Boy, 28, has a new lady to kiss through the phone. The “Crank That” rapper, who goes by the Instagram alias Big Drako, shared three pictures of him and Blac Chyna, 30, getting suspiciously close on the dance floor at a Grammys party on Feb. 12. They’re holding hands in one of the photos, and Soulja already used a coupling nickname for the caption: “DrakoChyna Grammy Party Celebration 🎉.” In another photo, Chyna’s backed up into Soulja! We got to witness this flirtation in action, as Soulja shared multiple videos to his Instagram Story of them dancing the night prior. You can watch one of the clips below. SEE THE PICTURE OF SOULJA AND CHYNA HOLDING HANDS, HERE.

In one of the videos, Soulja’s rapping to Blueface’s new hit, “Thotiana,” when Chyna grabbed his hand and led him away! Suspiciously, Soulja still has a certain handle tagged in his IG bio, surrounded by romantic emojis: “@Xttiona 💕💍🤞🏾.” The username belongs to Instafamous model Tiona Fernan, who also has Soulja’s name tagged in her bio! The spicy photos and videos of Chyna and Soulja didn’t appear to faze Tiona. Just a couple hours after the hand-holding shot was uploaded, Tiona shared a photo of Soulja to her IG Story with a gushy caption, followed by wacky face emojis: “Mine❤” Hmm. With that said, it’s unclear if Soulja and Chyna’s dance moves were strictly platonic.

Well, we at least know that Chyna is officially single and ready to mingle. The Lashed owner just went through a nasty breakup with rapper Kid Buu, 30, which happened after an alleged violent fight that went down during a trip to Hawaii on Jan. 28. “Blac Chyna got into a big fight with Kid Buu during her vacation after she found out he cheated on her with another girl during their trip,” a source EXCLUSIVELY claimed to HollywoodLife, and sources alleged to TMZ that Chyna “scratched” her ex, while he “slammed her against the wall several times and choked her.” Authorities were called, but Chyna’s ex denied assaulting Chyna. He did diss her on his IG Story on Feb. 10 by writing, “Your mother was right. You did invited the devil into your Home… only thing is the devil isn’t me.”

Soulja was most famously linked to his longtime ex-girlfriend and high school sweetheart, Nia Riley. They’re broken up now, but you can still watch their relationship drama on the current season of Marriage Boot Camp, which premiered on Jan. 10!