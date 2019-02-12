Avril Lavigne Enlists Nicki Minaj For Hard-Hitting Feminist Bop ‘Dumb Blonde’

In further proof that ANYTHING can happen, Avril Lavigne & rapper Nicki Minaj just dropped a song together. Listen to the ladies team up on ‘Dumb Blonde.’

Just when we thought we’d seen it all! Rapper Nicki Minaj, 36, and Avril Lavigne, 34, released a joint song on Feb. 12, and the song is not at all what you’d expect. On the track, both musicians prove to be total girl bosses, in a feminist leaning anthem that bumps hard all the way through! With lines like, “we’re bombshells raising hell now” and “I’m a babe, I’m a boss and I’m making this money,” Avril is bringing all the inspo we need to this Tuesday. Listen to the ladies team up for the new track below!

Fans are living for the new track, but it’s not the only piece of new music Nicki has shared this month. She surprised The Barbz with a brand new track on Feb. 6, in which she served verses over Blueface’s “Thotiana.” Queen Nicki cleverly renamed the track “Bust Down Barbiana” and released the surprise track through Audiomack. The shade-filled tune was filled with plenty of name drops and sneak disses, and referenced the likes of Ariana Grande, Teyana Taylor, Meek Mill, and even her beau, Kenneth Petty.

Avril’s new song with Nicki is set to be featured on her new album dropping Friday, Feb. 15. The record, entitled Head Above Water, will mark the singer’s first release since 2013.

Avril let fans in on the concept behind the new track via her Instagram page. “The concept and idea for #DumbBlonde came to me through a situation I experienced and I brought it to @BonnieMcKee and #MitchAllan, who helped me bring it to life. I had this fu**ing loser in my life who was threatened by my strength, confidence and independence as a woman,” she wrote. “I was belittled and made to feel bad for who I was: A leader, someone with a vision and opinions, someone who has strength, desire, passion and goals. Never let anyone put you down for being who you are. Stand up. Fight. Be you. Love. Be genuine. Kind.” she went on to say.