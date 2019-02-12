Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles With Look-Alike Daughter, 10, After Brad & Jen’s Bday Reunion

Angelina Jolie appeared totally unfazed by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s surprise reunion when she was photographed out with her daughter, Vivienne, on Feb. 11! See the smiley pics here.

If Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion at the actress’ 50th birthday party on Feb. 9 bothered Angelina Jolie, she certainly didn’t let it show when she was photographed out two days later! The A-List actress took her look-alike daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 10, on a shopping spree, and she had a huge smile on her face as photographers snapped away. Angie looked fresh-faced and was glowing, with her hair pulled back and big sunglasses shielding her eyes. She doted on a happy-looking Vivienne, who looked adorable in her overalls and Converse. SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF ANGELINA & VIVIENNE HERE.

The tense love triangle between Brad, Angie and Jen is no secret — he divorced Jen after meeting Angelina on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, then went on to start a family with his co-star. They were together for seven years when they got engaged in April 2012, and they secretly tied the knot in Aug. 2014. However, just two years later, Angelina filed for divorce. Even though that was two and a half years ago at this point, the split has yet to be finalized, as Angie and Brad are still working out a permanent custody and financial arrangement. At the end of 2018, they came to a temporary custody agreement to avoid bringing the case to court.

Since the Brangelina split, there were various reports that Brad and Jen had kept in touch, especially after she ended her own marriage to Justin Theroux at the beginning of 2017. However, it still came as quite a shock to see Brad amongst the dozens of guests at Jen’s 50th birthday bash! An eyewitness even revealed that Brad and Jen shared a sweet hug at the party!

“They’re friendly and on fine terms, which is why nobody was totally shocked [Brad was there],” an insider explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re not necessarily close — more friendly.” Meanwhile, a second source told us that Angelina was shocked to see her ex at the event, but decided not to dwell on it, which was evident by the new carefree photos of her.

Interestingly, Angelina and Brad recently had a reunion of their own. Earlier this month, they were spotted together for the very first time since their split. During the meeting, they were joined by their legal teams, as they were reportedly discussing the divorce and custody at the time.