Hannah Godwin: 5 Things To Know About The Stunning Southern Belle On ‘The Bachelor’

Hannah Godwin
Courtesy of ABC
Hannah Godwin is one of the gorgeous contestants still in the running to win Colton Underwood’s heart on ‘The Bachelor.’ Who is Hannah Godwin? Here are 5 key things to know about her!

Hannah Godwin is a frontrunner on The Bachelor season 23 after making a great first impression during the season premiere. The 23-year-old content creator from Alabama is definitely one of the contestants to watch this season. Will she find love with Colton Underwood? You’ll just have to tune in and see. For now, check out these 5 key facts to know about Hannah!

1. Hannah used to date a Bachelorette alum! Hannah “briefly dated” Bachelorette contestant Chris Strandburg in 2018, according to Us Weekly. Hannah and Chris, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, have “remained friends” since their split. What a small world!

2. She got Colton’s first impression rose! Colton gave her the first rose of the season during the premiere because she reminded him “a lot of home.” He also told her: “And while you were nervous, I was too. Still am, a little bit… you sort of owned the nervousness, you owned your imperfections and it was so nice and so refreshing to see and to hear. It’s just so easy and so much fun and it’s so enjoyable to be around you. Your energy instantly lifts me up.” How sweet!

3. She competed against Hannah Brown before The BachelorHannah G. was in the same pageant as Hannah B. for the title of Miss Alabama 2018. Hannah B. ended up winning the pageant and went on to compete against fellow Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes in the Miss USA pageant!

4. She’s an influencer! Hannah said she’s “combined modeling with photography to become an influencer,” according to her website.

5. Her Instagram = GOALS! Hannah is constantly posting gorgeous photos from her travels on her Instagram page. She’s clearly got an eye for a great photo, and her fans agree. She’s got over 468,000 followers!