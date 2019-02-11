‘The Resident’ Scoop: Devon Will ‘Charge Forth’ Trying To Find Julian & CoNic Will Have ‘Ups & Downs’

‘The Resident’ is well into its second season, and HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from the cast about Devon’s search for Julian, Conrad and Nic’s relationship, and more.

Conrad and Nic are the beloved couple at the center of The Resident. The pair has been together all throughout season 2, but will they stay that way? HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Matt Czuchry at SCAD aTVfest on Feb. 9 about all things CoNic, including what’s ahead. “I think what I love about that relationship is regardless of where they are personally, professionally they’re great teammates, and they have the same interest at heart, which is their patients. So we’re going to still see them personally go through some ups and downs, but professionally they are always on the same page and make great teammates,” Matt told HollywoodLife.

After a close call with death in the winter finale, Conrad’s father will come back into the fold. Matt teased that Conrad’s storyline with his father will “continue all throughout the season. That storyline has been fun to show how sometimes with relationships that are difficult you take two steps back, three steps forward, and then two steps back,” Matt continued. “They’ve really had a great journey since he first arrived in episode five of season one. Over that course, they had some distance, but they bridged that gap and are in a good place in their relationship now, so that journey has been a very full journey for both of those characters.”

As for Devon, his search for Julian is far from over. “He’s not going to let this thing go half baked. He’s going to charge forth with passion and his desire to figure out what’s going to happen. The world around him is definitely crumbling, and I think he’s going to pick up the pieces eventually, but it’s going to take some time,” Manish Dayal told HollywoodLife. He also confirmed that we will “find out what happened” to Julian by the end of season 2. She was last seen being run off the road after finding out the truth behind QuoVadis. Her car was found submerged in water in a previous episode.

QuoVadis and its faulty medical devices continue to be a major cause for concern on the show. “I think the second half of the season all the characters sort of find their relationship with QuoVadis, and all of us together find common ground and want to take this down and all of our storylines converge in the back half,” Manish teased. The Resident isn’t afraid to tackle the harsh truths of the medical industry, and that’s why Matt loves the show so much. He told HollywoodLife: “That’s what drew me to the show is the darker elements of the show, but also showing the system, in terms of how the system affects patients, how the system affects doctors and nurses, showing doctors and nurses as heroes, but also they’re fallible at the same time, and I think it’s a different peek into a beloved genre, and that’s why I think fans have been connecting to it.” The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

HollywoodLife attended the 2019 SCAD aTVfest, Atlanta’s only festival dedicated to television. This is the seventh year of SCAD aTVfest, and the Savannah College of Art and Design is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019. In addition to The Resident, HollywoodLife interviewed stars from The Passage, New Amsterdam, The Village, and more at the festival.