Teddi Mellencamp revealed how she dropped nearly half her weight after once being ‘over 200 pounds’ in a chat with HL! No unhealthy hacks here — Teddi embarked on a health journey that anyone can follow.

Teddi Mellencamp, 37, is going to glow in the Season 9 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Feb. 12! The Bravo star feels the healthiest she has ever been, in addition to dropping “probably 10” sizes three years ago, which she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at Steven Tyler’s Grammys viewing party to benefit Janie’s Fund on Feb. 10. But before Teddi became a health guru on Instagram and “accountability” coach for health, fitness and self-growth, she struggled with body changes like any person! “I fluctuated weight my entire life and I kept always coming back every single time because I would diet,” Teddi continued to tell HL. The “Real Housewife” has a much different approach to her diet now.

“That’s why I don’t believe in diets,” Teddi explained. “I believe in a lifestyle change and once I changed my life and changed my patterns and learned about balance, that’s when everything shifted.” Instead, Teddi practiced mindful moderation, and her body size stopped fluctuating. “I’m over three years being this same size and that’s the first time in my life that’s ever happened and that’s because I’m not dieting which means I’m not overeating as well,” Teddi told us. “I make choices. If I’m going to drink alcohol, I’m not going to have dessert. I have to be OK with people judging that.”

It’s important to remember that health doesn’t correlate with the number on the scale. Teddi changed her lifestyle after her old weight gave her pain. “I used to be over 200 pounds. It’s crazy,” Teddi said. “You kind of almost block out some of the — It was painful at times! There are things that I didn’t do because I didn’t feel comfortable in my own skin and I’m just glad that I’m in a place where I’m doing it the right way and I’m being healthy.”

Teddi updates her Instagram feed with “before and after” posts, some of which you can see above! The top post was shared in May 2018, the bottom in Jan. 2017.