Why Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Are ‘Strongest They’ve Ever Been’ Since Surprise Marriage

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth may have experienced some ‘bumps’ in their relationship over the years, but a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY why they’re in a great place!

As newlyweds, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are some serious couple goals. A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Miley and Liam’s relationship is perfect right now, and that’s due to all of the hard work they’ve put into it. “Miley and Liam have worked extremely hard to get to this place, and Miley truly hasn’t ever been happier,” our source told us. “Miley and Liam have dealt with a lot of bumps in the road over the course of their long relationship, but what the break-ups and make-ups led them to where they are now, and they’ve never felt more love for one another than they do now. They are the strongest they’ve ever been.”

When it comes down to it, Miley and Liam’s small (and surprise) wedding was to be expected. “Miley is actually a very low key, family-first kind of girl” — Miley did take Liam’s last name — “which is why nobody was surprised she had such a small wedding,” our source went on to say. “She tries to be as private as humanly possible. Miley finds it so adorable how Liam leaves notes on her Instagram like he did last night. They’re so in love right now and Miley really couldn’t be in a better place in her life.”

Meanwhile, friends can’t help but notice how happy they are. “Friends and family both see how happy she is and they attribute a huge chunk of that to Liam and the growth of the relationship,” our source added. “Miley has been trying to spend more time in LA at home, especially when Liam is in town. She’s a total homebody as is he.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about these two newlyweds. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in our gallery above.