Miley Cyrus Stuns In Sheer Red Gown At ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ Premiere As Hubby Liam Recovers At Home

Liam Hemsworth was sick and couldn’t make it to his ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ premiere, yet wife Miley Cyrus showed up and killed it in a gorgeous sheer red gown. We’ve got pics.

Miley Cyrus is such an awesome wife. Her husband Liam Hemsworth‘s big L.A. premiere for his new comedy Isn’t It Romantic was on Feb. 11 but the 29-year-old hunk was too under the weather to attend. Enter Miley — fresh off of two Grammy performances the night before — to show up and support her sweetheart’s film. While it would have made for amazing couples pics of their first red carpet as husband and wife, Miley brought it big time in a sheer red Valentino gown that is one of her most gorgeous looks yet.

“I already had the dress. Everyone thinks I’m here for Liam but I’m really here for Maison Valentino,” the 26-year-old superstart joked to our sister site Variety about Liam while making her way down the red carpet. Who could blame her for wanting to show off the stunning design? The red gown featured sheer fabric that showed off her long legs while a cascade of ruffles made up the top and flowed down the left side and hemline of her full skirt. It also featured a dramatic cape that turned into a long train with even more ruffles at the bottom. This gown is beyond exquisite.

“He’s down, he’s not feeling well right now. He had some health things and I think that’s most important that as entertainers we have a really hard time taking care of ourselves. Because this movie is the most important thing to him so I had to be here to represent it,” Miley continued. The Aussie hunk’s co-star Rebel Wilson told Extra the day prior that “[Liam] was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine.” Several published reports have claimed he’s suffering from kidney stones.

Liam himself took to Instagram to explain his absence while posting pics of his gorgeous wife in her gown. “Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days. Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day flick so if ya ain’t got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!” he captioned the pic.

Apparently this is the first time Miley’s going to get to see the final cut of Liam’s movie, where he finally gets to show his comedic chops. “I’ve heard he’s just so funny in it and I’ve always known he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met but not everyone else knows that. So I think this is going to be an amazing step for him,” Miley added. Hey, as the couple’s fans know from the videos where he always pranks her by screaming out of nowhere, we all know he’s got a great sense of humor.