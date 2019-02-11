Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos Are ‘Very Happy’ & She’s Been Supportive Amid His ‘Blackmail’ Battle

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and rumored girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have reportedly been spending a lot of time together in L.A., and they’re not letting his ‘blackmail’ battle with AMI ruin their romance.

Jeff Bezos, 55, is in the midst of difficult issues with AMI, the publisher of the National Enquirer, after he claimed they allegedly tried to extort and “blackmail” him over nude photos, but it turns out his rumored girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, 49, is reportedly staying right by his side in Los Angeles. “Lauren Sanchez has been nothing but supportive of everything going on with Jeff Bezos,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jeff has been spending a lot more time in L.A. lately, often visiting Amazon offices weekly and spending time in the Venice area. They don’t officially live together, but basically do since they spend every night together when they’re in L.A.”

Jeff and Lauren’s reported close knit bond has already been making waves since the duo made headlines for allegedly having a secret romance before Jeff announced a split from his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie, 48, on Jan. 9. The billionaire businessman has denied cheating on his wife, though, in a letter his legal team sent to the National Enquirer, according to The Blast, and he even made a threat of litigation to the publication since one of their stories is what started the alleged secret love speculation. The story claimed the rumored new couple had been sending raunchy text messages and photos to each other while Jeff was still with his wife. As if those details weren’t juicy enough, after Jeff announced his split from Mackenzie, Lauren’s own separation from her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, 53, was brought to light.

While the drama over the secret relationship continues, Jeff and Lauren are trying their best to be together as much as possible and they’re even taking on each other’s interests. “They both travel so much,” the source continued. “They’re both very, very happy together. Jeff is even learning to fly his new helicopter that he recently purchased, which will be delivered soon since it’s all a hobby of Lauren’s. They’re hoping to fly together in the very near future.”