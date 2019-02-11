Kylie Jenner ‘Sensitive’ Over Nick Cannon’s Disses About Her Looks: Will She Ever Approach Him?

Kylie Jenner is well aware of the shocking disses that Nick Cannon has been publicly saying about her, and she’s already made up her mind on how to deal with the situation.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, 26, don’t appreciate the comments Nick Cannon, 38, has been saying about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star both on the Wendy Williams Show and social media, but it turns out they’re not going to let it bother them too much. Although Kylie was reportedly “hurt” over his words, she has decided to take the high road when it comes to the unnecessary drama and isn’t afraid of future interactions.

“Kylie and Travis are not the least bit concerned about a Nick Cannon run in,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kylie is a very mature, kind hearted person and she’s also very sensitive. She really doesn’t beef with anyone and has no interest in doing so. She’s way too classy for any sort of beef or drama and keeps to herself as much as possible. She wouldn’t go out of her way to approach Nick, but if he came up to her, she wouldn’t turn her back, either.”

When it comes to Nick’s unexpected disses about Kylie’s alleged plastic surgery, which he said while guest hosting the Wendy Williams Show, the actor seemed to just want to get a laugh and didn’t think too much about the comments beforehand. “Nick really meant no harm in the whole Kylie and Travis situation,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Nick sometimes tries to be really funny and then realizes it was taken too far. He’s honestly one of the nicest, most professional guys in Hollywood, but he also knows he has a job to do. He respects women to the fullest and would never mean any ill will or harm towards someone. It was just a joke that was dumb and if he ran into Kylie or Travis, he would have no problem approaching and saying something. That’s just who he is.”

Nick first gained attention through the comments on the show when he compared Kylie to 15-year-old Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie on the Feb. 6 episode. “I’d rather my daughter go in this direction [be more like Danielle] than go in the Kylie Jenner direction,” Nick said during the segment. “That’s just me…this girl [Danielle] might have a bad mouth, she needs some guidance, she needs a whoopin But, at the same age, Kylie Jenner was getting plastic surgery.” He then seemed to diss her again when he responded to a fan’s comment on Twitter that seemed to throw shade at Kylie’s previous relationship with Tyga, which gained attention because she was only 17 at the time of the romance.

“Nick you should have said you dont want you [sic] 14 year old daughter f***in no grown man,” the fan’s comment read. “Pretty much!!! You knew where I was going!!!” he responded.