Kim Kardashian Shares Shocking New Face Pic & Cries That ‘Psoriasis Is the Sh-ts’

Kim Kardashian has always been open about her battle with the skin condition psoriasis. Now she’s showing off how it’s flared up big time all over her stunning face in a shocking close up photo.

It’s a rare day that Kim Kardashian allows herself to be photographed looking anything but flawless. But she bravely showed fans how a recent flare up has left huge blotches all over her stunning face in an Instagram stories pic on Feb. 11. The 38-year-old beauty revealed what she really looks like without makeup to cover the dry, red patches on her skin. She’s seen laying down on a white pillow with a closeup selfie of her face where has two large patches on her forehead, several more on her chin and cheek and an outbreak around her eye that’s so severe it looks as if she has a black eye thanks to the dark ointment covering it. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Kim captioned the shocking pic “Psoriasis is the sh-ts!” and since she covered the splotches in a dark ointment, in the next IG stories photo she changed the caption so that fans didn’t think she was being literal in using excrement as a treatment. “It’s just herbal ointment,” the soon to be mother of four assured fans.

This is the second bad outbreak Kim has suffered in the past week. On Feb. 5 she was photographed grabbing lunch in L.A. and was photographed by the paparazzi with heavy makeup over several parts of her visage. Fans started freaking out that she was having an acne outbreak and it got so back that Kim took to Twitter to calm everyone down, writing ““It’s psoriasis all over my face,” and included the crying emoji in the tweet.

Kim was diagnosed eight years ago with psoriasis, a chronic, genetic condition that occurs “when the immune system sends out faulty signals that speed up the growth cycle of skin cells,” according to the National Psoriasis Foundation. Her mom Kris Jenner, 63, suffers from the same condition and like Kim developed it when she too was 30-years-old. Outbreaks are frequently caused by stress, and Kim sure has been under quite a bit of it lately. She and husband Kanye West, 41, are expecting their fourth child — a son — via surrogate soon and she told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance on Feb. 7 that “I was kind of stressing, [because] my house is so full. But, I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm parents.”

Dr. Jason Emer, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist that trained with Dr. Mark Lebwohl, one of the world’s lead experts in psoriasis, tEXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that it’s especially worrisome if the skin condition makes its way to the face! “Once it starts spreading to her face, she really needs to get it in control. It may not be her’s or the doctor’s fault, it may just be that her immune system is out of whack.” He explained, “Psoriasis is an immunological disease, there is no cure. Once you have it, you have it, and you’ve got to treat it forever. So if you’re a young individual that has it on your whole body, you’ve got to get on that medicine and you’re going to be on it forever.”

So how did it get to this point? “Someone like Kim is constantly busy working, under a lot of pressure, being a working mom, it’s no wonder she’s going to have flares,” he continued. “So once that occurs, anything you can do to reduce inflammation in the body helps reduce the overall flare up of psoriasis; whether it be juicing, lower dairy, or anything else that’s been known to increase inflammation.”