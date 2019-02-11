Kelly Ripa Claps Back At Troll Who Says Calling Her Husband Mark Consuelos ‘Daddy’ Is ‘Creepy’

A troll blasted Kelly Ripa as ‘creepy’ over her choice of words in a #mcm post dedicated to husband Mark Consuelos. Kelly had an excellent suggestion for the hater!



Kelly Ripa, 48, called husband Mark Consuelos, 47, his rightful title — “daddy”! But that irked one of the daytime television host’s Instagram followers. On Feb. 11, Kelly posted a shirtless picture of her six-pack endowed husband and wrote, “#mcm followed by tired of winter Tuesday. Enjoy the heat 🔥🔥🔥 #daddy.” The picture appeared to be snapped during the couple’s getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico in Jan. 2019. One fan certainly didn’t enjoy the heat, as she commented, “Calling him daddy is creepy.” Ah, the age-old debate. Kelly had a refreshing take on this divisive pet name.

“Then don’t call him daddy,” Kelly replied to the hater. Problem solved. Clearly, the IG critic missed the point of the picture (besides Mark’s abs) — the beautiful love that persists between Kelly and Mark, even after 22 years of marriage and long distance jobs! And we learned how Kelly can still call Mark “daddy” more than two decades after their 1996 wedding. “One main reason Kelly and Mark remain strong is their love for their kids,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They honestly believe they have the best family and they have fallen in love more and more by being parents to three wonderful children.”

The couple share two sons — Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15 — in addition to daughter Lola, 17. Kelly even admitted to being “regretful” that she and the Riverdale star didn’t have a fourth baby during the Feb. 5 episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Anyways, we think it’s appropriate that Kelly uses such a saucy nickname for her hubby. After all, she was just discovered to be his character’s “mystery mistress” on Riverdale — obviously, this is no ordinary couple! Bring on the spice.