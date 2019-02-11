Justin Theroux Shares B-Day ‘Love’ For Ex Jennifer Aniston After She Reunites With Brad Pitt

Justin Theroux proved he and Jennifer Aniston are not just on good terms, but great terms! For his ex-wife’s 50th birthday, Justin listed Jen’s most ‘fierce’ traits.

Just four days after Jennifer Aniston's birthday in 2018, she and Justin Theroux, 47, announced their separation. For the Friends actress's birthday this year, Justin shared a message that makes our hearts break less — a sweet birthday shout-out, accompanied by a picture of Jen! "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman," The Leftovers star posted to his Instagram on Feb. 11, the day Jen rang in the big 50. He even gushed over his ex-wife's best traits, adding, "Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B." A year later, and the former married couple is still on good terms.

Justin wasn’t lying when he said he had the “most gentle separation” with Jen in a Sept. 2018 interview with The New York Times. After meeting on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2008, the pair started dating in 2011, married in 2015, and stayed together for two and a half years afterwards. In his and Jen’s joint statement that HollywoodLife obtained in Feb. 2018, the former couple wrote, “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” Judging by Justin’s birthday love, they followed through on that promise.

Jen’s getting a lot of birthday love from her ex-husbands! Brad Pitt, 55, made a surprise appearance at her 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 9. Jen’s first husband, who was married to her from 2000 to 2005, reportedly “wanted to support” her because they have “been friendly” for years after the split, according to Entertainment Tonight. To that, Brad’s rep told HL, “No comment.” It’s easy to love TV’s sweetheart!