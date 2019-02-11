Future Cancels Performance At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Party Due To Ciara & Russell Wilson Attending

It appears that Future didn’t want to risk an awkward encounter with his ex Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson. HL EXCLUSIVELY learned he cancelled performing at an event because they would be attending.

Before the big wins and upsets at the Grammys Sunday, Feb. 10, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Gala was the bash to be at on Saturday night. However, while Future was initially slated to perform at the Feb. 9 party at around 10:13 pm, a source familiar with the event’s production revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they believe the rapper pulled out because he learned that his ex Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, would be at the party. “Originally, Future was excited to perform at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala,” our source says. He was set to perform two songs — “Mask Off” and “Crushed Up”. However, at some point, he learned that Russell Wilson and Ciara would be guests at the party, so he decided not to do the gig.

Future and Ciara, who are parents to a son, Future Jr., 4, have feuded in the past. However, the rapper recently insisted that he, Ciara and Russell have no issues at all now. “We don’t have no problems,” he revealed in an interview on the Durtty Boyz radio show on Jan. 22. ”It’s a social media problem. No, I don’t hate him. Totally not the deal. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with baby Future, with Ciara.”

In spite of Future’s claims that he doesn’t have an issue with Ciara and Russell, he previously said during an interview with Beats 1 Radio on Jan. 17, “He [Russell] do exactly what she tell him to do. He not being a man in that position.” He also claimed that Ciara introduced Russell Wilson to his son Future Jr. before the rapper had given her his permission. Since then, both Russell and Ciara have taken the high road in their responses. While Ciara captioned a recent Instagram post, writing, “Rise above,” Russell shared a pic of Future Jr. and Sienna Princess, 1, [Russell and Ciara’s daughter] cuddling, and added the caption, “All that matters. #Love.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Future’s rep for comment, but has not yet received a response.