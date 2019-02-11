Chrissy Teigen Is Selena Gomez’s Twin In Throwback Pic From Her Teens — Can You Tell Them Apart?

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Feb. 11 to share an adorable photo of herself as a kid and fans couldn’t help but notice how much she looks like Selena Gomez!

Chrissy Teigen, 33, had us all doing a double take when she posted a throwback photo on Instagram that looked very much like none other than Selena Gomez! In the pic, Chrissy looks to be around 12 or 13-years old and she’s happily posing outside in a red tank top, tan skirt and sneakers. Like Selena, she has long dark hair and bangs in the pic, and her smile is exactly like the 26-year-old singer’s. “jealous much,” Chrissy hilariously captioned the photo.

Although Chrissy didn’t mention Selena in the post, it didn’t take long for many fans to point out her similar features to the “Good For You” crooner, and they couldn’t get over it! “Is this Selena Gomez omg,” one fan wrote. “Selena Gomez twin 🙈,” wrote another. “Were you Selena Gomez?” a third asked. Selena wasn’t the only celeb she was compared to either. One person also compared her to Shakira, 42!

Neither Chrissy or Selena has responded to the comparison yet, but it’s one that’s definitely undeniable! The mother-of-two’s Critics’ Choice Awards appearance on Jan. 13 also had others comparing her to another star due to her outfit. Chrissy wore a gorgeous strapless dress with a high slit that was reminiscent of the dress Angelina Jolie wore at the 2012 Oscars, which started the dress slit trend!

Chrissy is known for posting fun pics and amusing tweets whenever she can, and this new pic just adds to the memorable posts! We can’t wait for more!