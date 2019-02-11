Chris Pratt Claps Back At Ellen Page’s Claim That His Church Is Anti-LGBTQ: You’re Lying

Chris Pratt has responded in a big way to Ellen Page’s claims that the church he belongs to his anti-LGBTQ. We’ve got his epic clap back where he says ‘nothing could be further from the truth.’

X-Men actress Ellen Page recently took Chris Pratt to task for his church allegedly being anti-LGBTQ. Now he’s responding to her claim saying it’s absolutely not true. Chris attends the Zoe Church, an offshoot of the Hillsong Church and has been open with how deeply important his faith is to him. In a Feb. 11 Instagram story he posted a photo of a lamb and wrote “Jesus said ‘I give you a new command, love one another.'” Underneath it he wrote “This is what guides me in my life. He is a God of love, acceptance and forgiveness. Hate has no place in my or this world.”

The 39-year-old hunk then directly responded to her claims in his same IG story. “It has recently been suggested that i belong to a church which ‘hates people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” he wrote above the original message about loving one another.

“Despite what the Bible says about divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender,” he continued. Chris added “I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgement of their fellow man.”

Chris discussed his faith during a Feb. 8 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while promoting the new Lego movie sequel. The next morning openly gay Ellen tweeted “His church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” along with a video of his Colbert appearance. Then she doubled down, tweeting “If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes it severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.” That Twitter post has 195K likes.

If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 9, 2019

Chris’ pastor at Zoe Church is Chad Veach, who also preaches at celeb packed Hillsong. The church’s website makes no mention of homosexuality and says it is “a place where our doors are open to people of all backgrounds – regardless of where they are at in their journeys – and we hope all feel welcomed, comfortable and loved.” Ellen seems to be referring to Hillsong, whose senior paster Brian Houston wrote in a 2015 essay that his church “welcomes ALL people but does not affirm all lifestyles. Put clearly, we do not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid.”