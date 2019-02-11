Beth Chapman looked effortlessly chic in a photo that she shared with her social media followers on Feb. 10, much to the delight of her supportive fans.

Beth Chapman, 51, is not going to let throat cancer rob her of her positive outlook or her style. The wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, 67 – who is having chemotherapy treatment – posted a photo on her Instagram page on Feb. 10 and she looked just as glamorous as ever in a sun hat and shades, rocking a tan and a manicure. In the caption Beth decided to show the Cookies Clothing Company some love by writing, “I’m so loving this hat from @cookiesclothingco.” Beth also praised the owner of the fashion line – Christina Cook Springmeier, and her parents Howard and Darcy Cook – adding, “We are blessed to have you guys.”

But Beth’s fans weren’t as interested in her fashion as they were in the health of the reality TV star. They flooded her page with well wishes. “You look stunning! Keep living your best life,” one fan wrote. “Beth you look amazing. And still as beautiful as you looked before you got sick,” another Instagram follower added, “You are an amazing woman and friend to us, your fans. And we will never stop praying for you. Stay strong, we love you Beth Chapman your [sic] OUR HERO.”

As Dog The Bounty Hunter fans know, this is the second time in less than two years that Beth is fighting cancer. She began chemotherapy in December 2018 after she was rushed to hospital in November to have emergency surgery to remove an obstruction in her throat. Shockingly, the cancer that she thought she had beaten in 2017 had returned.

Despite the life-threatening challenges that she’s facing, Beth has continued to remain strong and share her health battle with her fans on social media. On Nov. 29, she posted a photo of her clutching her husband Duane, while lying in a hospital bed. Beth captioned the pic, “Another bend in the Road yet not the End of the Road.” The deeply religious mother and grandmother added the hashtags “#faith #love #stayhumblepray.”