Ariana Grade Tweets & Deletes Shade After Cardi B Wins Over Mac Miller At The Grammys: ‘Bulls**t’

Ariana Grande appeared to have no love for Cardi B taking home Best Rap Album over her late ex Mac Miller at the 2019 Grammys. We’ve got her reaction seeming to call Cardi’s win ‘bulls**t.’

Ariana Grande already had plenty of drama with the 2019 Grammys ceremony, but she had one more reason to be pissed off when Cardi B beat out Ari’s late ex Mac Miller in the Best Rap Album category on Feb. 10. The 26-year-old was so shocked by her win that she could barely breathe when giving her acceptance speech, and apparently the “7 Rings” singer was equally surprised that Cardi took home the category’s win for her solo album debut Invasion of Privacy. She tweeted out “f**k” after Cardi’s name was announced over Mac’s Swimming, as well as Travis Scott‘s Astroworld and Pusha T‘s Daytona. Mac sadly died from a drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018 and didn’t live to see his Grammy nomination happen.

Ariana didn’t seem very thrilled with Cardi onstage accepting her Grammy trophy, tweeting out “Trash” and “literal bulls**t” then deleting both of her reactions to Cardi’s win over Mac’s only chance at a posthumous Grammy victory. The 25-year-old ended up deleting both of her reactionary tweets, but once something is on the internet it’s forever as plenty of folks screen-grabbed her comments.

The “Thank U Next” singer later took to Twitter to defend that she wasn’t dissing Cardi at all. Someone wrote that “Ariana isn’t shading Cardi cause Mac didn’t win,” and she chimed in “Nothing to do with her. Good for her. I promise, I’m sorry.” She then reversed course on the “trash” comment, writing “She’s not at all and that’s not what I meant and you know that.”

Stop trying to set her up. She’s upset because the #Grammys⁠⁠ invited Mac’s parents out to accept an award on his behalf and then he didn’t win. It’s cruel and horrible, and Ariana tweeted in response to that. Stop trying to cause drama and make her look nasty, it’s not fair pic.twitter.com/xRI27JnOSW — “omg, lucy HIIIIIII” (@starbeamswift) February 11, 2019

Ariana was supposed to perform at the 2019 Grammys but pulled out at the last-minute following a disagreement with telecast producers over what song she was going to sing. She didn’t even attend the ceremony, where she took home her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. Ari even had a gown picked out and glam done, posting a photo wearing her voluminous ice blue Cinderella dress and diamond earrings and captioned it: “When @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not 🌫 …. thank u 🖤.” Oh well, maybe next year since she just dropped her latest album Thank U Next on Feb. 8.