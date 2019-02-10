Grammy Awards In-Memoriam 2019: Xxxtentacion Snubbed During Touching Tribute

The Grammy Awards paused on honoring the best performers in today’s music industry to pay its respects to the best of the past! But, sadly, not everyone made the tribute.

Even with its hot performances and shiny new trophies, the Grammy Awards always takes time to reflect on the music artists who have left us. For the 2019 award show on Feb. 10, we saw industry icons Aretha Franklin, Mac Miller, Avicii and many more honored on the big screen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Given the award show’s tight schedule, though, not all of our fallen musicians and singers could make the tribute, and some viewers took offense. After the segment finished airing, many fans took to Twitter to complain that Xxxtentacion wasn’t acknowledged.

“I’m really mad right now. They really didn’t honor XXXTentacion in the In Memoriam section of the Grammys. Bulls***,” one fan tweeted. Another user wrote, “THEY DIDNT SHOW X IN THE IN MEMORIAM LMFAOOOOOO.” Clearly, fans were not happy over the snub. Rapper Xxxtentacion died on June 18, 2018, at the age of 20, when he was shot and killed during a robbery in Florida. His murder is still under investigation, and fans are still mourning his death, so it’s a shame that he wasn’t included in the heartbreaking segment.

On a positive note, however, there were a number of fans who were moved by the in memoriam segment, appreciating every face that made it on the big screen. “Chills seeing Mac Miller on the in memoriam at the #GRAMMYs it still doesn’t seem real. fuck. i’m emotional.,” one fan tweeted, and another added, “They showed Mac in the ‘in memoriam’ thingy :( I’m gonna cry.” See a clip below.

They showed Mac in the “in memoriam” thingy :( I’m gonna cry pic.twitter.com/rWt1sWPY16 — laur ♡ DYEOL DAY (@_wayvdream) February 11, 2019

For more memorable show moments, check out HollywoodLife’s gallery recapping the 2019 Grammys’ best show moments above!