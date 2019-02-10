Margo Price: 5 Things To Know About The 2019 Best New Artist Grammy Nominee

Congrats to Margo Price on her 1st Grammy nomination! The singer-songwriter is up for Best New Artist, & we’re sharing 5 things you should know about her here!

Margo Price, 35, already has a dedicated fanbase of loyal listeners, but she’s about to land herself a few more. The singer-songwriter is nominated at the 2019 Grammy Awards! There’s non-stop chatter surrounding what is the one of the ceremony’s most coveted awards, Best New Artist, and Margo is one of the artists to receive the nod. The songstress shares the category with Chloe X Halle, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, and Jorja Smith this year, and before the show, we’re sharing 5 thinks to know about her.

1. She’s not exactly an overnight success.

Margo has been working towards a music career since age 20. She decided to drop out of college and move to Nashville to take a stab at a recording career, and never looked back.

2. Her debut album was released under Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Margo burst onto the scene in a big way when Midwest Farmer’s Daughter was released in 2016. Jack actually discovered the singer at a local showcase he attended.

3. Her breakout song, “Hurtin’ on the Bottle,” instantly captured fans hearts.

Before even releasing her first album, Margo delivered the tune which instantly caught fire with country music lovers.

4. There’s a reason Margo looks like such a natural onstage.

The musician grew up singing in church, and later, in college, wound up studying dance and theater.

5. She’s part of a musical family.

Margo is married to guitarist Jeremy Ivey. Plus, her great-uncle is renowned songwriter Bobby Fischer.