Luke Combs: 5 Things To Know About The Grammy Nominee For Best New Artist

Country music fans have been raving over Luke Combs, but the rising star is about to hit the big time. Luke is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards! Here’s what you should know about him.

Thanks to Luke Combs, 28, country music is being represented in the Best New Artist category at the 2019 Grammy Awards! The budding star is already highly revered as a certified hit-maker by country music fans, but he’s about to take the big stage. Luke, who is also a presenter at this year’s ceremony, will have all eyes on him throughout the night. Here’s 5 facts about the musician you should know!

1. He’s a North Carolina native.

Luke was born in Charlotte, North Carolina. before moving to Asheville, North Carolina at 8-years-old.

2. He went to college for business.

Yep, you heard that right. Luke almost held an entirely different career! He went to Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina to study business. However, once he started playing gigs around his college town, his music career started taking off.

3. His single, “Hurricane” put him on the map.

The infectious single reached No. 1 on the Country Radio airplay charts in 2017, hanging on to the spot for two weeks straight.

4. He’s up for Best New Artist alongside some insanely talented fellow nominees.

Luke shares the category with Chloe X Halle, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, and Jorja Smith this year. He touched upon the nod in an interview with Billboard. “It’s just a very humbling thing. We’ve been working for a long time so it’s a big thing for me and my guys on the road and everybody behind the scenes. They’re the ones doing the leg work to make stuff like this happen,” he said.

5. He’s survived the ultimate tragedy.

Luke was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, just hours before the deadly shooting that took place there, in 2017, where over 50 people were killed.