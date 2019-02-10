Grammys 2019: When & How To Watch Music’s Biggest Night

The 2019 Grammys Awards are just around the corner! We’ve got all the deets on how to watch the biggest night in music from home, & what time the star-studded action starts!

The biggest night in music is nearly upon us! But – when does it all go down? The 2019 Grammy Awards will broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 10. The ceremony marks the 61st annual Grammy Awards, and your favorite stars are just as excited as you are for the epic night ahead! The annual ceremony airs on CBS starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.

There’s several ways to watch the annual awards show from home. For those with a television, just tune into the CBS channel to catch the action. However, for those without a TV, don’t sweat it. The show will also be streamed in its entirety through the CBS website (however, a valid US cable/satellite subscription is needed.) Plus, those on mobile devices can watch the award show via the CBS app, for iPad, iPhone, Amazon Fire, Sling TV, and Apple TV. If you don’t have a cable login, CBS All Access has a seven-day free trial you can take advantage of!

Get ready because the Alicia Keys-hosted night will be chock full of performances from your favorite stars. The likes of Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves will be taking the stage at the big show! Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R and Red Hot Chili Peppers are on the bill as well, and the most recent additions include Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson, Travis Scott, and a collab between Dua Lipa and alt-rocker St. Vincent. You won’t want to miss this!