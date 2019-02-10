Travis Scott Brings The Party To 2019 Grammys: ‘Stop Trying To Be God’ And ‘No Bystanders’

Travis Scott took the stage at the 2019 Grammys and delivered the type of performance we’d expect from a six-time nominee. Watch him hype up this award show even more!

Travis Scott, 26, just brought the 61st annual Grammy Awards to a new level on Feb. 10. The rapper took the stage and crooned to “Stop Trying To Be God” with added vocals from Earth, Wind & Fire and James Blake. Travis then flipped the mood from emotional to hyphy when a sea of people flooded the stage and climbed up the sides of his stage cage while rapping to “No Bystanders”! His infectious energy, which Twitter loved to point out throughout the Astroworld — Wish You Were Here Tour, was even more elevated on the Grammys stage. Watch his act below, and it’ll become even more apparent why he was up for the “Best Rap Performance” honor this Sunday night.

Travis was also nominated for “Best Rap Song” (“SICKO MODE”) and “Best Rap Album” (Astroworld). Drake ended up winning “Best Rap Song” — we’ll keep you posted on who will nab all the coveted Grammys tonight with our complete winners list! It’s not the first time Travis is attending the show as an honoree, as he’s a six-time nominee. For his latest three nominations, Travis stepped out on the red carpet in a Yves Saint Laurent suit. His girlfriend and mother to his child, Kylie Jenner, complemented Travis’ designer fit in a suit of her own, a couture piece from Balmain, along with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The Houston native just graced another major stage a week prior to his Grammys performance — the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show! Just like tonight’s performance, Travis made a memorable entrance, that time “blasting in” via meteorite after the SpongeBob SquarePants tribute. Whew, the man knows how to get a crowd roaring. However, some Twitter fans felt cheated by Travis’ short cameo, as he only rapped to “SICKO MODE” before letting Maroon 5 and Big Boi take over. He more than made up for last week’s brief performance tonight!

Watch Travis’ performance above! And make sure to check out the 2019 Grammys’ best show moments in HollywoodLife’s gallery at the top of this story.