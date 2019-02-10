Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Pack On The PDA As She Supports Him At BAFTAs After-Party

Surprise surprise! Taylor Swift skipped the BAFTA Awards, but showed up at the after-party to support her man, Joe Alwn — and they were caught packing on major PDA!

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the post-BAFTA Awards dinner, and she could not keep her hands off boyfriend, Joe Alwyn! The two were caught snuggling at their table, with Taylor reaching over to touch his face, and they looked SO in love. Although Taylor didn’t attend the actual awards ceremony, she made sure to meet up with the actor for the post-show party, and she looked beyond stunning in her light blue Stella McCartney dress. The gown featured a deep, plunging neckline, and Taylor looked SO elegant. She completed the look with a princess-style updo. Stunning!

“AHHH The Favourite won 7 BAFTA Awards!” Taylor captioned a photo of herself on Instagram. “Bout to go give some high fives.” Joe stars in The Favourite alongside Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and more, and Taylor has been majorly supporting the movie since it came out in 2018. Taylor is currently in the UK filming the movie Cats, which is why she skipped out on attending the Grammy Awards this year. She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the show, but lost out to Ariana Grande.

Taylor has been keeping a majorly low profile over the last two years, and it’s quite rare to see her and Joe out and about together — so these PDA pics are totally giving us life! The pair have been dating for about two and a half years now, and things are clearly going well.

📸 | “danwootton: SUPER CUTE! Taylor Swift just snuck into the #eebaftas dinner and was very affectionate with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on The Favourite table next door. The most affectionate they’ve been yet.” pic.twitter.com/CZeTY5mTCy — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) February 10, 2019

Taylor wrapped up her Reputation world tour at the end of 2018, and fans have been anxiously waiting for some new music ever since. Considering Rep was released in Nov. 2017, many loyal Swifties are certain a new album will be coming at the end of this year…and we’ll definitely be anxiously waiting!