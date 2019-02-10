‘SNL’: All Virginia State Officials Confess To Wearing Blackface Costumes In The ’80s & ’90s

‘Saturday Night Live’ took aim at blackface scandal that’s involved multiple Virginia state officials! Check out the most recent viral sketch on ‘SNL’ here!

SNL did not hesitate in skewering Virginia’s state officials for wearing blackface. After both the state’s Governor and Attorney General admitting to using blackface as part of their costumes, Virginia’s chairman of the Ethics Committee portrayed by Kenan Thompson had to make it clear to all the state officials that blackface in any way shape or form is not okay. Of course, he had to deal with questions like, “Does it count if you did it all the way back in the ’80s?” The highlight of the sketch had Halsey asking if it was okay to wear blackface “if you’re half-black,” but later she revealed that by “half-black,” she went as “both Michael Jacksons” for Halloween one year. The whole sketch ended with every state official admitting to either wearing blackface in the ’80s or the ’90s. Watch the latest viral SNL sketch below!

Meanwhile, on the last episode of SNL, James McAvoy hilariously parodied The Bachelor‘s bachelor Colton Underwood. Playing “Dolton” from “Terd River, Colorodo,” James sits down for speed dates with the other girls vying for his rose. While Cecily Strong described herself as “31 but I’m almost dead”, Aidy Bryant‘s character labeled herself as a “content creator and the content is porn.”

Of course, one of our favorite SNL sketches had Jason Momoa reprising his role of Khal Drogo. As host of the talk show Ghost Dojo, Khal brought out a number of Game of Thrones favorites. Appearing on camera were Hodor, the High Sparrow, and Brienne of Tarth, and the whole sketch ended with a cat fight between Lady Olenna and Joffrey. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from this season in our gallery above.