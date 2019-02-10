Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus Team Up For Epic Performance Of ‘In My Blood’ At The Grammys

Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus left us weak in the knees after they performed TOGETHER at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10. Watch them sing ‘In My Blood’ here!

Shawn Mendes, 20, was up for two awards (Best Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year) during the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, and while we were certainly excited by his nominations, his performance with Miley Cyrus, 26, on Sunday evening was what left us speechless. For Shawn’s first time take over the Grammys stage, he performed his Song of the Year contender, “In My Blood”, with Miley by his side and it was amazing. Shawn started the performance in a sleeveless tee, while he sat behind a piano in the dark. But once the song revved up, Miley appeared on stage braless with a cleavage-baring top, while she belted out the lyrics, “It wasn’t in my blood.” And it was during that moment that the entire audience screamed in a positive way! It was so amazing!

Before Shawn and Miley’s performance, he took to social media on his way to rehearsals and revealed how nervous he was to take the stage inside Staples Center on Feb. 10. “I was thinking about, you know, being really nervous for the Grammys and then trying to think about, more and more, about what it is that makes me nervous when I’m performing. And — to be completely honest, true and vulnerable with you guys — I realize that I care so much about what people think: whether it is whoever is sitting in the audience, or what people are thinking online or what people are going to write about the thing after that,” Shawn revealed in the two-minute clip.

“I sit there and I just think in my head ‘OK, what do I have to do right now to impress people?’ and I realize that’s the backwards thing and what I have to truly do is sit down and sing my song and truly connect with it,” he continued. “In my own heart, be in love with what I’m doing and, in my own heart, get goosebumps from the fact that I’m enjoying what I’m doing so much. Because the only way people in the audience can truly feel is if I’m feeling it, too.”

🎥 | Shawn cantando In My Blood con Miley Cyrus en los Grammys #IHeartAwards #BestLyrics #InMyBlood pic.twitter.com/59yeg9j1kJ — Shawn Mendes Argentina Oficial (@ShawnMendessArg) February 11, 2019

The world really needed this duo Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus #GRAMMYs #inmyblood pic.twitter.com/kyO058w31T — Antonio Calderón (@caldeato) February 11, 2019

Miley also teased their performance with a few different pics of them together on her Instagram page late last week.