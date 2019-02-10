Sandra Bullock Holds Hands With Boyfriend In PDA Pic At Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday Bash

Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend of three years, Bryan Randall, flaunted some PDA by holding hands when they showed up to Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party in West Hollywood, CA on Feb. 9.

Sandra Bullock, 54, and boyfriend Bryan Randall, 53, made a rare appearance together when they stepped out to join pal Jennifer Aniston for her star-studded 50th birthday party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, CA on Feb. 9. The couple were seen holding hands outside the hotel, proving their relationship is still going strong, and Sandra looked gorgeous in a red blouse with white floral details over a black top for the event. Bryan looked equally as great in a simple but handsome black blazer over a black shirt.

In addition to Sandra and Bryan, the other stars that joined Jennifer for her celebration were Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer’s ex Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon and many more. The gorgeous celebs all captured attention with their appearances, but Sandra and Bryan’s PDA was truly one of the most memorable outside moments!

Sandra and Bryan have been dating since 2015 but they’re known for keeping their romance mostly private, so it was quite the pleasant surprise to see them showing each other affection during the fun Saturday night. Back when the lovebirds first started dating, reports about Bryan’s history with the law, including a DUI arrest, caused some fans to wonder if they were headed for trouble, but the duo’s three year relationship proves they beat the odds and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them!

Sandra’s seemed to have a fantastic few months with both her professional and personal life. From the huge success of her film Bird Box, to her steady relationship with Bryan, she’s on top of the world. We can’t wait to see what else she has in store soon!