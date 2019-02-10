Salma Hayek, 52, Glitters In Sexy Black Mini Dress For BAFTA Dinner – See Pics

She ages like a fine wine! Salma Hayek wore a beautiful glittery dress at a BAFTA dinner – see the stunning pic inside!

Actress Salma Hayek, 52, looked as beautiful as ever at the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTAs dinner party on Feb. 9, 2019. The mother wore a jaw-dropping dress that hugged her curves so perfectly! We absolutely loved her look and think she looked phenomenal.

At the dinner, Salma wore a long-sleeve black sequined dress, made by Gucci. Her dress hit her at the knees, and the sleeves slightly poofed out. Her waist was tied with a pink and black satin bow, and the dress also featured matching pink buttons, clasping the dress shut, and featured all over the dress.

Salma wore a smoky pinky-brown eyeshadow look, and her skin looked amazingly bronzed. She wore a rosy-mauve toned lipstick, and kept her hair wavy and down. The star wore minimal jewelry – nothing on her neck or hands – and wore simple black peep-toe high heels. Salma held a small black clutch adorned with diamonds for her belongings as she smirked at photographers before the dinner.

The actress shared her look on Instagram as well, showing off her Gucci dress to her nearly nine-million followers. She posted a picture by herself, and another one with the stars of Roma, Yalitza Aparicio, 25, and Marina de Tavira, 44. Salma captioned the picture of the three of them, “Viva Mexico.” We love the support she gave to the awards season favorite, and the actresses who starred in it!

Salma attended the dinner with her billionaire CEO husband, François-Henri Pinault, 56, who she shares daughter, Valentina, 11, with. Salma also attended the BAFTAs the very next day, where she walked the red carpet in another stunning black dress. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram, showing her getting ready for the big event with her glam squad. As always, Salma looked incredible, and we can’t wait to see what other red carpet looks she has up her sleeve the rest of awards season! Click the gallery above to see more gorgeous looks during the BAFTAs this year!